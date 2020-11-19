1/1
Pamela JANECEK
Pamela Ann (né Parrish) Janecek, of Waterloo and Kincardine, passed away peacefully, surrounded by loved ones, on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at the age of 77. Pam arrived in Canada in 1982, and after many years in Sarnia she moved to Waterloo. She is survived by her beloved husband Milo, son Lee (and Eva) and three fabulous grandchildren - Ari, Tali and Ellie. She worked at the headquarters for Spanner where she made many long lasting friendships. From April until November she stayed in her Happy Place - Kincardine. She loved her old house that stands within arms length of the light house! Following Pam's wishes cremation took place. A "final party" will take place at a later date. Many special thanks go to Cathy, her personal nurse and cheerleader. Memorial donations can be made to ALS Society of Canada or the Huron Shores Hospice and would be appreciated as expressions of sympathy. Portrait and memorial online at www.daveylinklaterfuneralhome.com

Published in Waterloo Region Record on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Davey-Linklater Funeral Home
757 Princes Street
Kincardine, ON N2Z 1Z5
(519) 396-2701
