Pamela Ann (né Parrish) Janecek, of Waterloo and Kincardine, passed away peacefully, surrounded by loved ones, on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at the age of 77. Pam arrived in Canada in 1982, and after many years in Sarnia she moved to Waterloo. She is survived by her beloved husband Milo, son Lee (and Eva) and three fabulous grandchildren - Ari, Tali and Ellie. She worked at the headquarters for Spanner where she made many long lasting friendships. From April until November she stayed in her Happy Place - Kincardine. She loved her old house that stands within arms length of the light house! Following Pam's wishes cremation took place. A "final party" will take place at a later date. Many special thanks go to Cathy, her personal nurse and cheerleader. Memorial donations can be made to ALS Society of Canada or the Huron Shores Hospice and would be appreciated as expressions of sympathy. Portrait and memorial online at www.daveylinklaterfuneralhome.com