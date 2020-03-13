|
With great sadness the family announces the passing of Pamela Mary Wigley at Trinity Village on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at the age of 86. Predeceased by the love of her life Robert Wigley (2017), she is lovingly remembered by her daughter Linda Leffler (Phil) and her grandchildren; Jeffrey Butler (Angela) and Kathy Pettit (Peter), and her great-grandchildren; Sophia, Ella, and Cohen Pettit and Scott, Dylan and Trent Butler. Heartfelt thanks to the entire staff at Trinity Village for their compassion, encouragement, support and kindness shared with the entire family. A celebration of life will take place at the Westmount Memorial Celebration Centre on Thursday, March 19 at 6:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers donations to Trinity Village or Alzheimer Society of Waterloo Wellington are greatly appreciated. Share condolences online at www.westmountfuneralchapel.com
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Mar. 13, 2020