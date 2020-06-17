Pamela WILSON

1934 - 2020 It is with deepest sadness that we announce the passing of our mother on June 15, 2020 at the age of 85. Beloved wife of the late Ronald J. Wilson (1999). Pamela was born and educated in England and came to Canada in 1952. She is survived by four daughters Sandra Isaac (Bruce Lackenbauer), Jennifer Graham (Al), Anne Isaac, and Susan Roussy (Richard). She is also survived by eight grandchildren. Predeceased by eldest daughter Valerie Keever (2015). Cremation has taken place and there will be a private family service held at Parkview Cemetery. Thank you to the University Gates team for their very empathetic caring of our mother. In lieu of flowers, a donation could be made to a charity of your choice (cards available at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 519-749-8467). Please visit www.henrywalser.com for Pamela's memorial.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jun. 17, 2020.