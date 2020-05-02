It is with great sadness that Voula's family announces her peaceful passing at Grand River Hospital, in Kitchener with her three children by her side, late afternoon on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at the age of 84. Predeceased by her loving husband Panagioti ("Peter/Taki"), daughter of the late Constantino and Vasiliki Gitzia. Loving mother of Nicholas (his wife Kalliopi "Kelly"), Helen "Lina", and Constantino "Dino". Proud and devoted Yiayia (grandmother) to George "Georgie", Panagioti "little Peter" and Marigoula Paraskevi "little Mari-Viv". Survived by her Ghitzia family, loving brother Yianni (the late Constantina "Dina") and sister Eleni (Alexandros "Aleko"). Remembered by her sister-in-law Litsa (Gus) and brother-in-laws George (the late Triantafili) and Aleck. She will remembered fondly by her nieces and nephews (and great-nieces and great-nephews) in Athens (Greece), Kitchener-Waterloo, London, St. Mary's and Virginia (USA). Voula will also be missed by her cousin, Helen Verveniotis (Peter), her koumbara Helen Droumtsekas (the late Christo) and her friend Vasiliki Chaggares (the late Tom). Voula was born in the village of Phili Vrisi, Arkadia Peloponnisos, Greece on July 13, 1935. She arrived at Pier 21 in Halifax, Nova Scotia on October 31, 1955 via Olympia. Throughout the years, Voula worked tirelessly to create a good life for herself and her family. Her family was always her priority. She was the epitome of "philoxenia", and in the early years when her children were young, you would find three generations living in her home, uncles, aunts and their children including both sets of grandparents, which she took care of them. Voula was a simple woman, with a big heart known for her selflessness and most generous hospitality. Throughout the years, she stood by her husband and worked tirelessly in the restaurant business (Elgin at St. Thomas, Longhorn Inn and Pierre's in Waterloo and one that she spearheaded with her eldest son Niko, Prime Bar-B-Q in Kitchener, which still remains). Voula was proud of being a Greek-Canadian. She was also very proud of her Greek heritage and supported her husband within the Greek Community of Kitchener/Waterloo during the 1960's & 1970's. In later years, she supported her parish Sts. Peter & Paul Greek Orthodox Church any way she could, and it was her faith and dignity that moved her through challenging years. Sadly, on Friday, March 20, 2020 late in the evening, Voula suffered a stroke and the day before God took her with him, she suffered a heart attack. Voula now has joined in heaven her parents Constantino and Vasiliki, her husband of 51 years Peter, her sister-in-law Dina and in-laws Niko, Eleni, John, Anastasia (Tasoula) and Triantafili. Voula was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother and cared for those she interacted with. She will be missed dearly, but we know now that she is in a better place. Kalo paradeso Mom, we love you to the moon and back! In respect of the current public health situation, a private immediate-family only funeral will be held on Monday, May 4, 2020 at Graham A. Giddy Funeral Home, Waterloo at 1:00 p.m. followed by burial at Parkview Cemetery. A public mass and makaria will be held at an appropriate time to honour Paraskevoula's life and celebrate her eternal soul. Expressions of sympathy may be organized through the funeral home, Graham Giddy Funeral Home (519-888-7700) 617 King St. N., Waterloo. Donations may be made in Voula's memory to Sts. Peter & Paul Greek Orthodox Church in Kitchener http://stspeterandpaulgoc.ca/, the Heart and Stroke Foundation https://hsf.donorportal.ca or Grand River Hospital in Kitchener https://grhf.ca/ways-to-give/. Visit https://www.grahamgiddyfh.com for Paraskevoula's memorial and more information.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on May 2, 2020.