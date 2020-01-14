|
Patricia Mary Deighton, age 84, formerly of Stratford, passed away peacefully at The Village at University Gates, Waterloo on January 4, 2020. Born in Pembroke, daughter of the late Joseph and Mary Tron. Beloved wife of Donald Deighton. Loving mother of Pamela Fraser (Mark), Susan Marcella (Nick), Kathryn Shaw (Brad), Barb Mikel (Keith) and grandmother of Jennifer, Jared, Kristi, Jason, Danielle, Alex, Amanda, Emily and great grandmother of Olivia, Callie and Declan. Sister of Beverly Jones. Also survived by sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law Patsy MacDonald, Mabel Deighton, Heather Harwood (Steve), Sandra Veronneau (Arsene), Lee Ann Post (Dave) and many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by brother Peter Tron and brothers-in-law William Jones, Joseph MacDonald and Bob Deighton. Visitation for family and friends will be held at the W.G. Young Funeral Home, 430 Huron Street, Stratford on Saturday, May 2, 2020 from 1 p.m. until the time of the service at 2 p.m. A reception will follow. As expressions of sympathy, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer Society of Perth County through the funeral home. 519.271.7411 www.wgyoungfuneralhome.com
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jan. 14, 2020