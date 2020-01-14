Home

POWERED BY

Services
W.G. Young Funeral Home Ltd.
430 Huron Street
Stratford, ON N5A 5T7
(519) 271-7411
Resources
More Obituaries for Pat Deighton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pat Deighton

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Pat Deighton Obituary
Patricia Mary Deighton, age 84, formerly of Stratford, passed away peacefully at The Village at University Gates, Waterloo on January 4, 2020. Born in Pembroke, daughter of the late Joseph and Mary Tron. Beloved wife of Donald Deighton. Loving mother of Pamela Fraser (Mark), Susan Marcella (Nick), Kathryn Shaw (Brad), Barb Mikel (Keith) and grandmother of Jennifer, Jared, Kristi, Jason, Danielle, Alex, Amanda, Emily and great grandmother of Olivia, Callie and Declan. Sister of Beverly Jones. Also survived by sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law Patsy MacDonald, Mabel Deighton, Heather Harwood (Steve), Sandra Veronneau (Arsene), Lee Ann Post (Dave) and many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by brother Peter Tron and brothers-in-law William Jones, Joseph MacDonald and Bob Deighton. Visitation for family and friends will be held at the W.G. Young Funeral Home, 430 Huron Street, Stratford on Saturday, May 2, 2020 from 1 p.m. until the time of the service at 2 p.m. A reception will follow. As expressions of sympathy, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer Society of Perth County through the funeral home. 519.271.7411 www.wgyoungfuneralhome.com
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jan. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Pat's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -