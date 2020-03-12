|
|
Passed away peacefully at The Village at University Gates on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 two days prior to her 87th birthday. Loving mother of Rozanne (James) Doyle, Dawn (Ed) Travers, Susan Hope (Henry), Michael (Ashley) Raines, Paul (Tina) Raines and the late Mark Raines (survived by Katherine). Proud Granny of 17 grandchildren, GG to 5 great grandchildren and one due in May. Daughter of the late Kathleen (nee Braniff) and William Leeder. Dear sister of the late Larry (Betty) Leeder. A Celebration of Patricia's Life will be held at St. Stephen's Lutheran Church, 248 Highland Rd East, on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 11 a.m. Reception to follow in the church hall. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Alzheimer Society would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the Henry Walser Funeral Home). Visit www.henrywalser.com for Patricia's memorial.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Mar. 12, 2020