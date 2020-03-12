Home

POWERED BY

Services
Henry Walser Funeral Home
507 Frederick Street
Kitchener, ON N2B 2A5
519-749-8467
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Raines
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia A. Raines

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia A. Raines Obituary
Passed away peacefully at The Village at University Gates on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 two days prior to her 87th birthday. Loving mother of Rozanne (James) Doyle, Dawn (Ed) Travers, Susan Hope (Henry), Michael (Ashley) Raines, Paul (Tina) Raines and the late Mark Raines (survived by Katherine). Proud Granny of 17 grandchildren, GG to 5 great grandchildren and one due in May. Daughter of the late Kathleen (nee Braniff) and William Leeder. Dear sister of the late Larry (Betty) Leeder. A Celebration of Patricia's Life will be held at St. Stephen's Lutheran Church, 248 Highland Rd East, on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 11 a.m. Reception to follow in the church hall. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Alzheimer Society would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the Henry Walser Funeral Home). Visit www.henrywalser.com for Patricia's memorial.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Mar. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -