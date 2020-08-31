1/1
Patricia ANDERSON
Passed away on August 28, 2020 at Freeport Hospital from complications due to cancer in her 59th year. Beloved wife of Bill. Loving mother of Emily (Garrett), Stephen, and Jeffrey (Grace). Daughter-in-law of Margaret Anderson, sister-in-law to Bev and Bernie Thibodeau, and friend to her greyhound Magnify. Predeceased by parents, Harold and Mary Misselbrook. Pat served in a wide variety of administrative support roles across the University of Waterloo since 1984 and was a longtime member of All Saint's Anglican Church. A private family service will take place and memorial service will be arranged for a future date. Arrangements entrusted to the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 519-749-8467. Thanks to the many staff at Grand River Hospital and Cancer Centre for Pat's dedicated and compassionate care. Donations in her memory to the Grand River Hospital Foundation, KW Humane Society or any other favourite charity are appreciated. Visit www.henrywalser.com for Patricia's memorial.


Published in Waterloo Region Record on Aug. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Henry Walser Funeral Home
507 Frederick Street
Kitchener, ON N2B 2A5
519-749-8467
