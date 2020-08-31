Patricia ANDERSON

Passed away on August 28, 2020 at Freeport Hospital from complications due to cancer in her 59th year. Beloved wife of Bill. Loving mother of Emily (Garrett), Stephen, and Jeffrey (Grace). Daughter-in-law of Margaret Anderson, sister-in-law to Bev and Bernie Thibodeau, and friend to her greyhound Magnify. Predeceased by parents, Harold and Mary Misselbrook. Pat served in a wide variety of administrative support roles across the University of Waterloo since 1984 and was a longtime member of All Saint's Anglican Church. A private family service will take place and memorial service will be arranged for a future date. Arrangements entrusted to the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 519-749-8467. Thanks to the many staff at Grand River Hospital and Cancer Centre for Pat's dedicated and compassionate care. Donations in her memory to the Grand River Hospital Foundation, KW Humane Society or any other favourite charity are appreciated. Visit www.henrywalser.com
