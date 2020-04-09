|
Dingle, Patricia Ann - January 29, 1946 - April 3, 2020 Passed away on April 3, 2020 in Kitchener, Ontario at the age of 74. She is survived by her sisters Bibi Rothwell (Brian) of Calgary, Alberta and Anita Bouthillier (Michel) of Dorval, Quebec; niece Rachel; nephews Richard and David as well as great-nieces Maya, Eva and Mylah and great-nephew Kodah. She was predeceased by her parents Delbert Dingle and Annette Marie St. Godard. Pat was born in Flin Flon, Manitoba, but spent most of her younger years living in several locations across Canada and travelling the globe, including a short visit to Frobisher Bay in 1974 where the Inuit people took her on a ski-doo trip to check out the terrain and look for polar bears. She thought that travelling was the best education one could ever have. She felt very lucky to have several close friendships and relationships with some very special people throughout her life. As per her wishes, cremation has taken place through the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King St. S, Waterloo with no formal services.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Apr. 9, 2020