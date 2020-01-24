|
With her family at her side, Patricia "Pat" passed away Tuesday, January 21, 2020 in ICU at Cambridge Memorial Hospital in her 80th year. Her one true love, Ernie "Ern" will forever miss her. Pat loved her family unconditionally and was mother to Wade (Marcia), Kim (Mike), Tara and Tracey. Cherished by her eight grandchildren Amber (Troy), Christopher (Michelle), Spencer, Steven, Terrance, Laura, Colin and Rebecca and her two beautiful great-grandchildren Rosalina and Zakery. She will be missed by friends who are family; Biva, Sue and Denise with so many more but too many to mention. Pat is predeceased by her parents Vera and Creston McKee and in-laws Phyllis Henderson and Lawrence Henderson (Marie). Dear sister to Paul (Linda) and Don (Shirley), sister-in-law to Don (Judy), Bill (Sandy) and Ed (Cindy), Linda (Grant), Brenda (George), Gayle (Ken) and Herb (Maryellen) and their families. Pat was one of a kind, fiercely loyal, loving, caring and giving. She worked hard, helped her community, fought for those in need and gave all her love. Graduated from Toronto Western Hospital, she followed in her mother's footsteps and had a meaningful career as a nurse. She moved through many roles in the healthcare field to become CEO of Sunbeam Home and Freeport Hospital. She was honoured as a Paul Harris Fellow. Pat spent 12 years in management consulting before retiring as CEO of Pat Henderson and Associates. Pat always showed strength in her leadership and commitment to those she worked with. She was a vibrant person who impacted many people's lives. Pat enjoyed 57 years of marriage at Ern's side. They loved travelling, time with family, friends and entertaining. Pat loved playing piano and could be found in the center of many sing-a-longs. She has a number of friends who are celebrating together in heaven. Pat loved to bake and we looked forward to tea biscuits or a coffee cake, among other things. For her family, Pat created a cookbook to share her recipes. Remembered by family, friends who are family, former colleagues and new friends, Pat will be forever missed. Visitation is scheduled for Monday, January 27, 2020 at 2-4 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. Funeral will be Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. with lunch reception to follow. All will be held at the Erb and Good Funeral Home (171 King Street South, Waterloo). In lieu of flowers, donations to the Intensive Care Unit of Cambridge Memorial Hospital would be appreciated. This is in gratitude to the doctors, nurses and staff that showed great care, kindness and compassion to both Pat and her family.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jan. 24, 2020