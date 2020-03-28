|
1969-2020 Patti-Anne (Patti) Duke (nee Schreiter), 50, of Waterloo, Ontario, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 23, 2020 from complications of multiple sclerosis. She is predeceased by her loving father Thomas Schreiter. Patti's greatest love was her two beautiful children, Jessica and Chase Duke and his fiancé Jiao. She is loved and missed by her mother, Patricia. Patti will be greatly missed by Lisa, her sister and her husband Tim. Patti was an amazing Aunt to Matthew and his fiancé Laura, Michael and Megan who lovingly called her Aunt Tutti. Patti was deeply loved by her uncle and her wonderful cousins and many, many amazing friends. Patti's kindness and beautiful smile filled any room. Despite progressive physical challenges since being diagnosed with MS at age 21, her inner strength and positivity remained unwavering. Everyone who knew her was inspired by her resiliency and ability to focus on the positives in life. Patti's legacy continues in her history of advocacy for accessibility in the Kitchener-Waterloo region. Memorial donations may be made to the Outreach Program at the Waterloo Mennonite Brethren Church and the Shriners Hospital for Children. The family wishes to extend their gratitude for the care and compassion given to Patti by Dr. Harlick, and Julie of the Palliative Care Team, Dr. Burkett, and the wonderful nurses and staff on the 6th floor at St. Mary's Hospital. As a result of the existing pandemic, there will be no formal service.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Mar. 28, 2020