BAILEY, Patricia Pat was born to W.R. and Dorothy Bailey. Predeceased by her brother Don (1948), sister Corinne (2013) and nephew Bill Moffett (2015). She attended KCI, Stratford Teacher's College and York University (Bachelor of Fine Arts). Always an advocate for the Arts, Pat inspired many young students as a teacher in Cambridge and Toronto. She was an Art Consultant in York Region, taught at Toronto's Teacher College, but found her dream job as the founding Artistic Program Director of Canada's first public elementary school for the arts, Claude Watson School for the Arts. After retiring, Pat travelled, volunteered, spent time with friends and family and painted. Pat was a member of Waterloo's Button Factory and participated in numerous art shows, studio tours and exhibits in KW and Sauble Beach. She hosted many treasured friends from all over the world at the cottage. She leaves behind many close and dear friends with whom she shared mischief, memories and life. She will be missed by her family on which she has left an indelible impact of living life to the fullest, a love for the arts and being generous with your time and talents. The Bailey and Moffett families would like to thank the staff at Grand River and Freeport for taking such good care of Pat during her brief illness. A private family funeral will be held. Donations can be made to Grand River Hospital Foundation or a charity of your choice in her memory.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jun. 11, 2020.