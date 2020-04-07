Home

Heaven Knocked on Our Door - She Answered On Monday afternoon March 16, 2020, Heaven gained another angel. Patricia Brown (nee Jasper) of Ayr - aged 60 earned her wings after a short, but courageous battle with renal cell cancer. Born to parents (deceased) Jack and Mae Jasper of Ayr, On, the youngest sister to Margaret (Forsyth), Nancy (Pattengale) and brother Rick. Married to her forever love Tim, they celebrated their 26th wedding anniversary on March 12th. Loving mother to Jack (deceased), Chris (Liz) and David Follings, Matthew Brown of Ayr and stepson Sean Brown (Julie) - Ajax and Julie Maxey - Richmond Hill. The Best. Nana. Ever. to Destri and Chavét, Grace, William, Jacob, Emma and Owen. Loving aunt to seventeen nieces and nephews. Patricia (Pat) will be sadly missed by her many friends and colleagues at the Waterloo District Catholic School Board and Monsignor Doyle High School, where she worked. Our loss is Heaven's gain. A celebration of life service will be announced at a later date.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Apr. 7, 2020
