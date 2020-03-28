|
|
Patricia Casey, 68, of Kitchener Ontario passed away peacefully at home on March 18, 2020. Patricia was born to the late Louis and Edna O'Connor, March 20, 1951, in Malartic, Quebec. Patricia is survived by two children, Liam Casey and wife Mizrate Musonye, and Anna Foat and husband Kirk Foat. She is also survived by her two grandchildren, Jack Foat and Dylan Foat. Sadly, due to the ongoing Corona virus pandemic, a formal service will not be held at this time. In lieu of flowers, we ask for donations to . Visit www.henrywalser.com for Patricia's online memorial
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Mar. 28, 2020