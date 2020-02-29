Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dale Lounsbury Funeral Home LTD
1766 Franklin Boulevard
Cambridge, ON N3C 1N8
(519) 658-9366
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia DEVINE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia DEVINE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia DEVINE Obituary
Passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at Cambridge Memorial Hospital, surround by her family, in her 87th year. Loving mother of Mike (Janis) Devine, Marg (Anders) Freij, Pat (Fred) Guerin, Kathy (Fred) Ratford, Dave (Julie) Devine, and Steve (Krista) Devine. Cherished grandmother of Shannon (Jonathan), Kristine (Jim), David (Ingrid), Jessica (Micke), Rebecca (Micke), Victoria (Oliver), Patrick, Jeff, Tiffany, Danielle (Roland), Leanne (Allan), Tyler, Joshua, Mitchell, Sarah (Mark), Jennifer (Greg), Jacob, Carter and 20 great-grandchildren. Patricia was predeceased by sons Daniel and Bobby, and by brothers Jim, Bern, Bill and Jack Doyle. The family would like to thank Dr. Achtymichuk for his compassionate care over many years and Emerg. Nurse Jeanette for her support and care given to Patricia in her last hours. Patricia's family will welcome friends and family at the Lounsbury Funeral Home, 1766 Franklin Blvd., Cambridge on Monday, March 2nd from 5-9 p.m. Memorial Service will be held in the funeral home chapel on Tuesday, March 3rd at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at New Hope Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Cambridge Self Help Food Bank, or the Lisaard House. Condolences/donations/directions www.lounsburyfuneralhome.com 519-658-9366
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Feb. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -