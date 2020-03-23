|
|
63, passed away as a result of an automobile accident, on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 in New Hamburg, Ontario. Patricia is survived by her loving husband Rodney, of 26 years, daughter Jennifer, and her son John (Tonia). Patricia is also survived by her Uncle Andy (Marge), brothers Bill (Julie) and Gord (Carolann), as well as her 6 grandchildren, Victoria, Jordynne, Brooklyn, Corissa, Hunter and Brodie. Predeceased by her parents Fred and Agnes, brothers Fred (Darlene) and Jack (Susan). The family will receive friends at Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick St, Kitchener on Tuesday March 24, 2020 from 2-5 p.m. In these uncertain times the family encourages relatives and friends who are feeling anxious about visiting the funeral home to visit www.henrywalser.com for Patricia's memorial and leave a condolence for the family. Should you prefer, you may call the funeral home and we will post a condolence on your behalf or send an email to [email protected] and we will pass it on to the family. Patricia's service may be viewed at 11:20 a.m. on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 via livestream at http://www.distantlink.com/henrywalser.html A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date in the City of Kawartha Lakes, details to be announced. As expressions of sympathy, memorial donations may be made to your local Humane Society and can be arranged by calling the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 519-749-8467. Visit www.henrywalser.com for Patricia's memorial.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Mar. 23, 2020