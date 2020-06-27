Passed away peacefully at home with her family on Thursday, June 25, 2020, at the age of 67. Beloved wife for 45 years of John Henhoeffer. Loving mother of Jason, Sean (Theresa Vang) and Mary Beth (Brandon Nikel). Dear grandmother of Simon, Jack, Charles, and Everly Henhoeffer, Fiona and Keira Nikel. Survived by sister Mary Anne Gehl (Jim), brothers Len (Joan), Norbert (Laurie), Robert (Theresa), Steven (Lisa) Dietrich, brothers-in-law Bill (Marlene), Robert (Christine), Jim (Marilyn), Wayne (Leona), Mark (Shelia), Paul (Cathy), Philip (Myra) Henhoeffer, and sisters-in-law Barb McCutcheon (Doug), Mary Jane Zimmerman (Larry), and many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by parents Lorraine and Bob Dietrich, in-laws Genevieve and Ed Henhoeffer, and sister-in-law Jean Stiemann. Pat and John farmed the original Henhoeffer homestead on Fischer-Hallman Road and retired in the village of St. Agatha in 2014. Pat was a teacher with the Waterloo Catholic District School Board for 35 years. Teaching was her passion. Gardening, reading and quilting were her hobbies. She had many close friends including her special group from Waterloo Oxford and the Blessed Sacrament Divas. Due to Covid restrictions, a private visitation will be held at the Erb & Good Family Home (171 King St. S., Waterloo) on Monday June 29, 2020 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Prayers will be offered at the funeral home at 8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Agatha RC Church on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at 10 am, by invitation, with Fr. Ed Henhoeffer. Interment to follow at Williamsburg Cemetery, Kitchener. Special thanks to Beth Skinn, Krystal McFarlane, Kim Keller, Yoland Delaunay and PSWs who have provided excellent care for Pat. Condolences for the family and donations to The Food Bank of Waterloo Region, or to a charity of your choice, may be arranged through the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home at 519-745-8445 or www.erbgood.com.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jun. 27, 2020.