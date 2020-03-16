|
With great sadness, her family announces that Pat passed away peacefully at the Grand River Hospital on Saturday, March 14, 2020 in her 74th year. Beloved partner for 38 years of Brian Steele. Loving mother of Teresa (Steve) Kendry, Danielle (Dave) Brenner, and Becky Steele. Proud and loving Nana to Tye (Jess), Taylor, Emma (d. 2002), Morgan, Matthew, Johan, and Maya. Pat will also be lovingly remembered by her siblings Donnie (Joy) Spooner, Bonnie (Gerry) Lirusso, and Margaret (Brian) Duggan and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She is also predeceased by her parents Jim and Mildred Spooner and her infant brother Brian Spooner. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Clement's Catholic Church, 745 Duke Street, Cambridge on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at 11 a.m. Cremation will follow. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Grand River Hospital ICU Department would be appreciated by her family. Arrangements entrusted to Coutts Funeral Home (519) 621-1650
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Mar. 16, 2020