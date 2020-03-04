|
May 7, 1951 ~ February 29, 2020 It is with great sadness that the family of Patricia Kathryn Buchanan announce her sudden passing, at home, on Saturday, February 29, 2020, in Prince Albert, SK, at the age of 68 years. Our angel on this earth is now an angel in heaven. Pat was born May 7, 1951, in Parry Sound, Ontario to Geraldine and Richard Anderson. She was raised in St. Clements, Ontario and the eldest of 8 siblings. Pat met her partner in life, Wes, in 1971 and married on September 22, 1972, in Thompson, Manitoba, where Pat worked in retail before they moved back to Kitchener, Ontario. Eventually Wes convinced her to make the move back to his hometown in Prince Albert, Saskatchewan, where they raised two children together. While raising their family, Pat worked at the Imperial 400, Homecare, Sacred Heart Cathedral Chancery office and finally, as a bakery clerk, also known as the "cookie lady" at Canada Safeway for 30 years. Pat enjoyed crocheting, baking (especially her famous oreo cookies), spending time with her "craft" friends and fishing at Oastler and Candle Lake. Pat was a devoted Nana, who never missed an opportunity to cheer on her grandkids. Pat is survived by her loving husband Wes; daughter Lisa (Troy) Neumeier; son Doug Buchanan; grandchildren Riley Neumeier of Saskatoon, SK and Reganne Neumeier of Red Deer, AB; siblings Barb Anderson of Parry Sound, ON, Gail Manderson (John Hintz) of Kitchener, ON, Richard Anderson Jr. (Gina) of Kitchener, ON, Brian Anderson (Linda) of Waterloo, ON, June Demers (Brian) of Tilbury, ON, Tammy Lopes (Paul) of Kitchener, ON, Bill Anderson (Kim) of Waterloo, ON; and numerous nephews, nieces and cousins as well as her fur baby Korky. Pat was predeceased by her parents Geraldine and Richard Anderson; her special sister/friend Joanne Johnstone. Celebration of Life Service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Gray's Funeral Chapel, 575 - 28th Street West, Prince Albert, SK. In lieu of other tributes, donations may be made in Pat's memory, to the . Condolences may be sent to the family at www.grays.ca.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Mar. 4, 2020