At Toronto Western Hospital, Tuesday, May 19, due to COVID-19 pneumonia, at the age of 86. A gentle woman of remarkable intuition, grace, articulation and humour, she helped many in her life, including as a licensed practical nurse in the forensic unit of the former Queen Street Mental Health Centre. Born in 1933 in Bracebridge, she was orphaned at age 3. She and her older brothers, Howard, Harold and Calvin, were separated and placed in foster homes before being reunited shortly before her brothers' enlistment during the Second World War. She had three children with her first husband, Keith Campbell, before divorcing. Their eldest child, Paula, required lifelong, specialized care and Patricia advocated fiercely on her behalf. She ensured the Ontario government provided medical services for Paula and others in what would be the first group home in Ontario following the decentralization of institutions in the early 1990s. Paula was much loved by Patricia's second husband, William MacFarlane, until his death in 1979. Patricia's passions included travel, figure skating under the tutelage of Dutch national champion Ellen Burka, painting, interior design and acting in community theatre (earning the nickname 'Muzzy/Muz' from her children as she often imitated a role played by Carol Channing). She had a lifelong curiosity for learning, which included a Ryerson seniors' course about spies. She read about, and practised, living a healthy life for which others often sought her counsel. She was appreciated for how intently she listened to people and offered such positive support. Frequent were the comments on what a beautiful woman she was, both inside and out. Patricia is predeceased by her parents, former husband Keith, second husband Bill, her brothers, and daughter, Paula (2013). Words cannot describe how much she will be missed by her loving partner, protector and friend of 40 years, Carlos Jorge of Toronto, son Craig Campbell (Barbara) of Waterloo, and daughter Dale Campbell-Weissinger (Reinhard) of Switzerland. She was the dear Nana of Kevin (Mandy), Tess (Matt), and Deepak. She will be missed by relatives Wilda Robinson and Deb Tatham and their families, Joan and Randy Norris and Bob and Judy Aggerholm, who all kept in touch regularly. Patricia had longtime, loyal friends, including those at the Loyola Arrupe Seniors Residence where she lived, next to High Park. It does indeed take a village and we wish to thank good friends Noralyn Ogalino of the Lunch Box Café, Steven Son and Olivia Kang of the corner convenience store and all her wonderful PSWs. Their kindnesses helped our mom to remain happily in her own home. We especially thank the staff at Toronto Western Hospital for their compassionate care of our spiritual angel. Cremation has taken place with a celebration of Patricia's life to be held at a later date. Offering support to a person or group you see in need would be a welcome tribute. "Don't cry because it's over, smile because it happened." —Dr. Seuss



