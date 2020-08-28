1/1
Patricia May (Allen) PHILPOTT
1933-08-11 - 2020-08-19
PHILPOTT, Patricia May (nee Allen) August 11, 1933 - London, Ontario August 19, 2020 - Calgary, Alberta Patricia Philpott, beloved wife of Lorne Philpott, of Calgary, AB, passed away on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at the age of 87 years. Patricia moved from London, ON to Toronto, ON in her early twenties and worked as an Administrative Assistant in a large commercial shipping company. It was during this period of time that she met and married Lorne on May 5, 1956. After their marriage, and subsequently starting their family with the birth of their children, Cynthia, Stephen and Bradley, they moved to Kitchener-Waterloo, where they remained for most of their fifty-nine years together. During her time in Kitchener-Waterloo, Patricia worked as an Administrative Assistant for the Waterloo Region District School Board (initially at Corporation Square and then Sheppard Public School), before becoming a full-time stay-at-home mom for her three children. In the later years of their life together, Patricia and Lorne moved to Calgary, AB where they joined Cynthia and Bradley, who had moved there several years before. Patricia is survived by her children, Cynthia, Bradley and his husband Brian of Calgary, AB, and Stephen and his wife Kim of Roseville, ON; and three grandchildren, Russell, Alexander and Joanna. Patricia was predeceased by her parents, Theresa and Frederick Allen of London, ON. In accordance with Patricia's wishes, there will not be a service. Condolences, memories and photos may be shared and viewed on Patricia's obituary at www.McInnisandHolloway.com. In living memory of Patricia Philpott, a tree will be planted in the Ann & Sandy Cross Conservation Area by McInnis & Holloway Funeral Homes, Park Memorial, 5008 Elbow Drive SW, Calgary, AB T2S 2L5, Telephone: 403-243-8200.


Published in Waterloo Region Record on Aug. 28, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
McInnis & Holloway Funeral Homes
5008 ELBOW DR. S.W.
Calgary, AB T2S 2L5
(403) 243-8200
