Passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 9, 2020 at Lisaard House, Cambridge at the age of 65. Dear sister of Rob McLellan and his wife Lori and special aunt to Eric. Pat will be missed and remembered by her sister-in-law Lynn McLellan and nephews Kevin (Julie) and Dan McLellan. Predeceased by her parents Robert (Bob) and Jean (nee Wisdom) McLellan and brother Jim McLellan. Special thank you to Pat's best friend Helen Neal for all the love and support she gave to Pat. Her daily visits and taking Pat to all her appointments will never be forgotten. Pat's family will receive relatives and friends on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 from 3-6 p.m. at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick St., Kitchener, 519-0749-8467. Memories will be shared at 4:30 p.m. Cremation has taken place. In memory of Pat, donations to Lisaard House would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com for Pat's memorial.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Feb. 11, 2020