Passed away peacefully on Thursday January 23, 2020 at St.Mary's General Hospital, Kitchener. Patricia Ruthig of New Hamburg in her 82nd year. Beloved wife of the late Karl Ruthig who predeceased her August 10, 2006. Loving mother of Kim & wife Jean of Wellesley, Tracy Smith of Wiarton, Kerry & wife Cathy of Kitchener and Todd of Ottawa. Sadly missed by her grandchildren Alexandra, Christopher, Aidan, Sarah, Tyler, Chantelle, Garrett and great grandchildren Skyler, Melody, Ariyah, Claire and Colton. Survived by her brother-in-law Robert Ruthig and wife Gwen, sisters-in-law Elsie Haffner and Mim & husband Doug Miller all of New Hamburg and by many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her parents Garfield & Luella (Siemon) Brown, by sisters Shirley Pautler (Joe), Betty Luckhart (Ollie), Audrey Brown, sister-in-law Janet Miller, brothers-in-law Ronald Haffner and Duane Miller. Relatives and friends will be received at the Trinity Lutheran Church 23 Church St., New Hamburg on Monday January 27, 2020 from 9:15 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. followed by the funeral service at 11:00 a.m. Rev. Tanya Ramer officiating. Private family burial in Riverside Cemetery. Reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Trinity Lutheran Church General fund (cheques accepted) would be appreciated by the family. Personal condolences can be sent at www.markjutzifuneralhomes.ca Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Mark Jutzi Funeral Home, New Hamburg
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jan. 24, 2020