Henry Walser Funeral Home
507 Frederick Street
Kitchener, ON N2B 2A5
519-749-8467
Patricia (Patti) Trenda

Patricia (Patti) Trenda Obituary
Passed away, unexpectedly, on Monday, March 9, 2020 at her home in Waterloo at the age of 49. Dear sister to Tami Dietrich (Dave), Lisa Sheppard (Don) and Marcy Nagel (Greg). Survived by step-dad, Bob Heron. Fondly remembered by nieces and nephew, Alex, Alyssa, Aaron and Carmen. Also survived by step-siblings, Joyce Grandy (Kevin) and Ann Marie Heron. Predeceased by parents, Nick Trenda (1981) and Helen Heron (2015). Patti's family will receive relatives and friends from 2:30-3:45 p.m. on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, 519-749-8467. The Memorial Service will be held in the chapel at 4:00 p.m. followed by a reception. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the CMHA - Waterloo Wellington would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com for Patti's memorial.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Mar. 12, 2020
