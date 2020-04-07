|
It is with great sadness that the family of Patrick Joseph "Pat" O'Neil announce his passing on Tuesday, March 31, 2020 in his 62nd year. Pat had many passions, but first and foremost was his love of family. He was a devoted father and adored by his two children Cassandra (Alex) and Cameron (Connie). Beloved husband of Penny, he will also be missed by his "steps" Christopher Goad and his children Caleb and Asher and Kimberlee Newell (Dustin) and her children Olivia and Audrey. His dear friend Jamie Nijp will also remember him fondly. An accomplished carpenter and builder, Pat was born in Wallaceburg and spent most of his adult life working in the Kitchener-Waterloo area. He will be remembered for his generous spirit. He loved spending time with family and friends and always looked forward to large family gatherings. He also loved (in no particular order) fishing, gardening and Kenny Rogers karaoke. Pat will be deeply missed by siblings Colleen Keane (Gary), Kathy O'Neil (Andy Lehman), Maureen Walker, Sharron Murphy (Greg), Denise Cross (Mike), Brian, Dennis (Katie), Allan (Barb), Carolyn Nogueira (Dusty), Peggy Lee (George) and Ann Gascon (Leo). He will also be missed by many, many nieces and nephews and former wife Alison O'Neil. He is predeceased by his parents Don and Rita O'Neil. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the DWAYNE D. BUDGELL Funeral Home. Due to the COVID - 19 Pandemic, a private family visitation will be held. Cremation will follow. A Celebration of Life will be held once we are able to hug each other again. Time and place will be announced. Donations made in Pat's honour to the OFAH Ontario Fish and Wildlife Fund would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences and donations may be made at www.budgellfuneralhome.ca BUDGELL's (519)442-2200 Paris
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Apr. 7, 2020