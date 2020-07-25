1/1
Patti STEVENSON-THOMPSON
It is with great sadness and much love that we announce the passing of our beloved Patricia Jean (Brown) Stevenson-Thompson on July 20, 2020, in her 77th year, in her home in Clifford, Ontario, with her devoted husband Robert by her side. Patti was the beloved wife of Robert Thompson, mother of Jennifer Stevenson (Robert), and Amy Richards (Craig), and beloved Grandma/Gaga of Lowell, Owen, and Avery. Sister of Laurie Dart (Colin), and sister-in-law of Heather Whitehead. Patti was predeceased by her parents, Douglas and Aileen Brown, and brother Peter Brown. She will also be greatly missed by her nieces, nephew, cousin, extended Brown & Thompson families, many friends, and neighbours. We will all remember her smile, her warmth, and her love for life, family and friends. Visitation will be held at the Hardy-Lee Funeral Home, Harriston, on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 from 12:00 noon until 2:00 p.m. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, visitors must schedule a time by selecting RSVP under the "Service Details" on Patti's page on the funeral home website, or by calling the funeral home at 519-338-2441. Everyone attending must wear a mask. A private family funeral service will follow at 2:30 p.m., with Rev. Doug Bott officiating. Interment in Clifford Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly asks you to consider a donation to the Canadian Cancer Society. Online condolences at www.hardyleefuneralhome.com

Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
28
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Hardy-Lee Funeral Home
JUL
28
Funeral service
02:30 PM
Hardy-Lee Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Hardy-Lee Funeral Home
44 John St. S.
Harriston, ON N0G 1Z0
519-338-2441
