At her home in Listowel on Sunday, February 23, 2020, Patricia "Patty" Lynn (Boyne) Nickel passed away peacefully after a long battle with cancer, in her 73rd year. Patty was born April 27, 1947 to Mary Jane "Toots" Smith and George Wellington Boyne. She married John "Jack" Harold Nickel on September 20, 1968. They celebrated 51 years of marriage together. Jack and Patty had three beautiful daughters: Jacqui & Josh Alexander, and Jennifer & Jeff Smith, all of Gowanstown, and Jodeyn & Lindsay Grills of Ucluelet, BC. Nanna of Jordan and Jillian Alexander, Jane Jackson, Justin Smith, and Ethan and Noah Grills. Sister of Marion Dewbury, and sister-in-law of Thelma & Swain VanCamp, and Bob Clarke. Aunt Patty will be dearly missed by Dean & Laurie Clarke, Barb & Erik Jensen, Deborah & Dominic Langley, Mary Jane & Todd Blackport, and Scott VanCamp. Predeceased by her parents, sister Mildred Clarke, brother-in-law Fred Dewbury, and nieces Susan (VanCamp) DeMatteo and Sandra (VanCamp) Kozak. A private family service will be held at the Eaton Funeral Home, Listowel on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 followed by a public Celebration of Patty's life at the Listowel Golf Club from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. with words of remembrance at 2:00 p.m. Interment in Fairview Cemetery, Listowel. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to North Perth Community Hospice, Listowel Memorial Hospital Foundation, or Trinity United Church would be appreciated. Online condolences may be left at www.eatonfuneralhome.ca
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Feb. 25, 2020