Paul Allan HARRIS
Paul Allan Harris passed away peacefully on August 26th in the company of family and the fine medical staff at St. Mary's Hospital Kitchener, ON. Son to now deceased Sydney and Margaret Harris, Paul will be remembered by family: his son Robert, his daughter Erina, his former wife Anne, his brother Jack (Claire), their children Stephanie Chopin (Dwight), Katherine Ennis (Jonathan) and their children Liam, Ethan, Aidan Chopin, and Jayden and little Jack Ennis. Paul was born September 13, 1946 in Hamilton, Ontario, spending his youth in Mississauga. Paul received a B.Eng. Civil Engineering degree from McMaster University in 1968 and a Business Administration Diploma from Wilfred University, in 1996. Paul will be remembered as a skilled Civil Engineer, a person both curious and passionate about detail. His career began in Mississauga, later working on various municipal projects in the City of Galt (Cambridge), Toronto and Kitchener- Waterloo. He enjoyed community gems such as visiting Golf's Steak House with his favourite people, the KW Naval Association/ Waterloo Legion community and he loved his music, his newspaper, and good company. And he maintained his disdain for raw tomatoes. Paul was a champion of public libraries, profoundly thankful for his ongoing source of his beloved books (especially during covid). Paul also appreciated his friends and the wonderfully supportive neighbours at his residence in Waterloo. As per his wishes, no public visitation will be held. Donations in his memory to the Waterloo Public Library or to local volunteer agencies for seniors would please Paul and he would be touched. His family regret that it is difficult to connect with his many friends and supporters, during this time, to extend greeting and to share stories. We wish him peace, accompaniment, and fascination in his next adventure. We will keep him in our hearts, with love, always.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Aug. 29, 2020.
