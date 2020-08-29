PAUL ANTHONY VANBERGEN Born October 10, 1960 Pronounced Deceased August 24, 2020 Paul was born and raised in Ottawa, Ontario, the son of John P.A. Vanbergen and Marie Reine (nee Blouin) Vanbergen. Paul passed away at his home in Kitchener on Monday, August 24, 2020, at age 59. Paul was predeceased by his father John in 1996, while his mother Marie continues to flourish at age 90. Paul will be sadly missed but fondly remembered by his Mother Marie, his children Kristie and Nicole of Ottawa and their Mother Karen; his son Joshua and his mother Sabrina; his sisters Catherine Vanbergen, and Christine (nee Vanbergen) Wilkinson; his younger brother Robert, and by many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. Family remembrance services will be held at the W.G. Young Funeral Home in Stratford on Wednesday, September 2nd, and Annunciation of The Lord Church in Gloucester, Ontario on a to-be-determined future date. As expressions of sympathy, donations may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation or to a charity of one's choice
