Brubacher, Paul B. Peacefully passed away on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at his home, RR 3, Wallenstein, at the age of 40. Son of Noah and Salome Brubacher of RR 3, Wallenstein. Brother of Esther Brubacher of Hawkesville, Mark and Rachel Brubacher of RR 3, Wallenstein, Melvin and Miriam Brubacher of RR 1, Holstein, Elsie and Amon Horst of RR 3, Listowel, Jason and Ruth Brubacher of RR 2, Dobbinton. Uncle of eight nephews and seven nieces. Remembered by many uncles, aunts, neighbours and caregivers. Public drive-by viewing will be held on Friday, June 19, 2020 from 10 a.m to 12 noon, 1:30 to 4 p.m. and 5 to 7 p.m. at the family home, 3633 Lawson Line, RR 3, Wallenstein. A private burial and service will take place on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Peel Mennonite Meeting House. dreisingerfuneralhome.com
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jun. 18, 2020.