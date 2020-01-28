|
|
Paul Brayshaw, 68, of Moncton, NB, passed away peacefully at The Moncton Hospital on Saturday, January 25, 2020. Born in Galt, ON, he is the son of Raymond and Margaret (Dorning) Brayshaw. Paul was a teacher for many years, locally spending most of his teaching career at Riverview Middle School, he then went on to teach in Shenzhen, China at Shenzhen Concord College of Sino Canada. Dad coached many sports over the years, but was most proud of coaching his son, Kevin and team in curling and taking the team in 2007 and 2009 to the Canadian Junior National Curling Championships. He enjoyed watching sports, especially Football and Golf, as well as watching a good country and western film. He enjoyed travelling, especially his many trips to Thailand, BBQing, but most importantly he enjoyed the precious time he had to spend with his family and his friends. In addition to his parents, Raymond and Margaret; Paul will be missed by his wife, Orasa "Su" Nguemsanthia; his children, Sarah Brayshaw (Kyle) and Kevin Brayshaw (Kayla); precious grandchildren, Kingston and Logan; brothers, Dave Brayshaw and Grant Brayshaw (Janice); as well as nieces, nephews, extended family and many friends. The family would like to thank Dr. Hudson, Dr. Jee, the many nurses and staff at The Moncton Hospital, as well as the nurses with Driscoll Extra Mural and the staff at The ALS Society for the tremendous care given to Paul over the last few years. A Service to celebrate and honour Paul's life will be held on Friday, January 31, 2020 at 2:00 pm from Fergusons Funeral Home Chapel, 1657 Mountain Road, Moncton (506-858-1995). A time of reception and sharing of memories will be held following the service in the Funeral Home Reception Centre. In memory of Paul, donation to the ALS Society of New Brunswick would be appreciated. Online condolences for the family may be shared through the Fergusons Funeral Home Facebook page or at www.fergusonsfuneralhome.com
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jan. 28, 2020