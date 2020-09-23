We have lost a kind and gentle man. Paul struggled valiantly with his health over the past several years. He passed on September 21, 2020 with the love of his life Carol, his wife of twenty years, at his side. Predeceased by his parents Bruce and Bernice Puncher and his brother Barry. Loving father to Scott (Tanya), Shelley De La Franier (Tom) and dear grandfather to Justin Leckie, Bryson and Alex Puncher. Lovingly remembered by his sister Sandra Lorentz and niece Cindy Gowing.Cherished Stepfather to Kristi Robb, Sarah Stemerdink, Matt Donau (Laura). Special "Grandpa Paul" to Emma and Luke Robb, Mitchell and Ellie Stemerdink. Paul was a man of integrity, known for his business savvy and as a respected leader with vision and pride in the community in which he lived and worked. He was a proud board member of UpTown Waterloo BIA for many years sharing his wealth of knowledge, successes and commitment. Paul was the best dressed man on the street and always had time to stop and say hello. Over the years Paul and Carol split their leisure time between Marco Island , Florida, and their cottage at Southampton, enjoying beautiful sunsets and happy hours. Paul has been cremated and a private family service will take place.In memory of Paul, donations to Donna's Kids or Canadian Tire Jumpstart would be appreciated and may be arranged through the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King Street S., Waterloo www.erbgood.com
or 519-745-8445. "A gentleman for the ages".