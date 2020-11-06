Of RR 3 Mildmay, passed away at Brucelea Haven, Walkerton on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 in his 85th year. Survived by many cousins and friends. Predeceased by his parents Simon Dahms and Edith Diebel. Funeral service will be conducted by Rev. Denis McCarroll in Neustadt Baptist Cemetery on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 2 p.m. Interment in Neustadt Baptist Cemetery. Donations may be made to the Neustadt Baptist Church or the Walkerton Hospital. Paul Clayton Dahms arrangements entrusted to the Garrett Funeral Chapel, Neustadt, ON.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store