With his family by his side, Paul peacefully entered into God's care on Wednesday, November 18, 2020. Beloved husband and best friend to Marion (Devitt) for 60 years. Loving Dad to Paula and Ed Lynch and Marlo and Greg Moore. Cherished Papa to Mike and Lesley Drago, Dave and Kelsey Drago, Connor, Caleb and Olivia Moore. Loved "PC" to Matt and Rebekah, Ryan and Hayley, Sean, Brendan and Julie, Colin, Mike and Danielle. Paul was a treasured Great Papa to Addie and Evie Lynch and Maxwell and Millie Drago. Paul was loved by his 11 brothers and sisters and adored by his nieces and nephews. Many special memories were formed visiting the extended family in Winnipeg and Bobcaygeon. Paul is survived by his sisters Joan (Bruce) Woods and Mary Strome. Family and friends were important in Paul's life. He enjoyed family vacations, trips to Florida and visits with his many friends. Paul always had a smile on his face and a kind word for all. He faced many health challenges in the past few years and fought through them all with determination and faith. Paul worked at Warwick's Marking Products for 49 years. He was known as a handyman and a jack of all trades who could fix almost anything and enjoyed passing on his knowledge along to his daughters and grandchildren. Paul was a man of deep faith and was a devoted member of Emmanuel United Church in Waterloo and served as Trustee and Board Member for many years. Paul's wish to remain at home was made possible by the love and support of his daughters and the vigilant care provided by Karrie, Lindsay, Mary Annette, Laura and Susie who became a part of the family. Special thanks to Dr. Yew and the Palliative Care Team Nurses for their care and compassion shown to Paul. Paul formed many meaningful friendships with the PSWs from Paramed and Bayshore who came into the home to help with his care. The KW Seniors Day Program was very close to Dad's heart. He looked forward to the time he spent there to take part in activities and fellowship. The staff at The KW Day Program were all very special to him and Marion. In Paul's spirit, in lieu of flowers, we ask that donations be made to the KW Seniors Day Program or Emmanuel United Church. The Amy family will receive relatives and friends at the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King Street S., Waterloo on Sunday, November 22, 2020 from 12-3 p.m. and 4-6 p.m. Due to COVID-19 restrictions all visitors to the funeral home must wear a personal face covering and RSVP to the funeral home 519-745-8445. A Private Funeral Service will be held will be held on Monday, November 23, 2020 at 1 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to join the family in the livestream of Paul's service at www.erbgood.com
Private interment will be held at Parkview Cemetery, Waterloo.