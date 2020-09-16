(October 12, 1944 - September 14, 2020) - Passed away at the Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre in Barrie on Monday September 14, 2020 in his 76th year. Beloved husband of 44 years to Marilyn Harrington. Survived by his sister June Dietrich (the late Joe). Predeceased by his parents Gregory and Ada Oswald, siblings Jean Fries (Claude), Marilyn Dorscht (Bill) and Robert Oswald (Janet). Survived by sister-in-law Dianne Piccone (John Beck) and brothers-in-law Michael Harrington (Wynn), Bert Harrington (Lori), Gary Harrington (Gail) and Glenn Harrington (Jade). Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Fondly remembered by his many friends in the farming community as well as his many golf and fishing buddies. Cremation has taken place. A private graveside service will be held at Parkview Cemetery, Waterloo at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to the JENNETT FUNERAL & CREMATION CENTRE, 152 Bradford Street in Barrie. Words of comfort may be forwarded to the family by visiting www.funeralhome.on.ca