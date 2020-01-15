|
Passed away surrounded by his loving wife Catherine of 54 years and family members at the Wellington Terrace Nursing Home in Fergus on Monday, January 13, 2020. Paul Haefling, in his 79th year, was the husband of Catherine (Lipton) Haefling. Predeceased by his parents Jerome and Irene (Sullivan) Haefling and by his sister Elaine and her husband Wally Englert. He was the dear uncle of Lori Englert, Kim Englert, and the late Jeffrey Englert. Survived by his aunt Margaret Sullivan (late Jack). Fondly remembered by his cousins, Anne, Tim, Mary-Ellen (Jim), Bill, Pat (Lynda), and Irene (John) and by his brother-in-law, Greg Lipton (Janet). After Paul completed his Masters in English at the University of Toronto, he decided to make a major career change to study law at the University of Windsor. He specialized in labour law and practised for several years before becoming an Ontario mediator/arbitrator. He retired in 2008. Private cremation has taken place. A memorial service to be held in the spring. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Canadian Lyme Association would be greatly appreciated by the family. Donation cards are available at the Gilbert MacIntyre & Son Funeral Home, Dublin Chapel, 252 Dublin St. N., Guelph 519-822-4731 or online at www.gilbertmacintyreandson.com
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jan. 15, 2020