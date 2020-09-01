Paul HERTEL

Passed away peacefully at home on August 29, 2020 with his family by his side at 75 years of age. Beloved husband of Ute for 49 years. Predeceased by his parents Leonard and Helen (nee Fisher) Hertel. Loving brother of Catherine Hertel (Don Upper) of Conestogo and Gregory Hertel (late Karen Smith) of Toronto. Dear uncle of Hannah and Madelene Hertel of Toronto, Dirk Bode (Miriam) of Munich, Germany, Britta Bode (Christian) of Edenkobern, Germany Kirsten Bode (Till Hufnagel) of Baar, Switzerland, Maike Zunker (Martin) Sachsenhagen, Germany, Anja Platz of Berlin, Germany and Frauke Herman Wolpinghausen, Germany. Brother-in-law Gerhard Bode of Wolfstein, Germany. Born in Kitchener, Ontario, Paul grew up in Hespeler, Ontario in the ancestral family home he shared with his parents, siblings and grandmother. A graduate of Preston H.S., Waterloo Lutheran University and Althouse College, University of Western Ontario, Paul was actively involved in community building and volunteering from an early age. As a young person Paul was the recipient of many community honours in Hespeler and achieved the rank of Queen's Scout while being a leading member of First Hespeler Scout Troop. Paul's interest in local history led to his pursuing a B.A. in History and becoming a history and social sciences teacher and department head (S.S.S.) at General Amherst High School and Sandwich South Secondary School for thirty-two years. Active in supporting fellow teachers as a branch president and all labour issues, Paul was a leader in the Ontario Secondary School Teachers Federation, serving multiple terms on the OSSTF Provincial Political Action Committee and working with the Windsor and District Labour Council. Active in the life of his school, Paul led numerous field trips, developed local history curriculum, led student council activities and inspired and developed young people throughout his teaching career as well as teaching and facilitating for many years at the Ontario Education Leadership Centre at Lake Couchiching. Elected as an Amherstburg town councillor in 1978 and as Deputy Reeve in 1980, Paul served three terms on council and took a particular interest in urban renewal, sustainable development and local historical preservation. The development and success of the King's Navy Yard Park along the Amherstburg waterfront was one of his most satisfying and lasting contributions to the community. Paul was a founding member of the North American Black Historical Museum, now The Amherstburg Freedom Museum. Paul was also a leading member and director of multiple community organizations including, The Amherstburg Performing Arts Society, The Gibson House Gallery and Art In The Park, Amherstburg Family Health Team, Essex County Citizens Against Fermi II and the Bellevue Conservancy. To acknowledge his leadership in O.S.S.T.F. and community activism, Paul was awarded the Mike Walsh Award in 2003 and the Queen's Diamond Jubilee Award in 2013. A loving family member and paterfamilias to his families in Canada and Germany Paul was a dearly loved uncle, godfather and son-in-law enjoying many annual trips to Germany where wonderful family celebrations occurred. Memorial tributes to The Amherstburg Freedom Museum or The Bellevue Conservancy Amherstburg would be appreciated by the family. Cremation has taken place. A memorial visitation by reservation will take place on Friday, September 4, 2020 from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. A memorial service celebrating Paul's life will be held on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Families First 585 Sandwich Street South, Amherstburg, 519-969-5841. To RSVP, view the service that will be live-streamed, share memories, photos or make a donation please go to www.FamiliesFirst.ca