Paul Hurst

Paul Douglas Hurst of Ottawa, and formerly of Cambridge, passed away suddenly at his residence on Saturday, August 15, 2020, in his 60th year. Father of Lindsay & Blair Baldwin of Waterloo, and Kadie & Tim Klumpenhouwer of Listowel, and grandfather of Wesley, Maja, and Brenna. Brother of Jeff Hurst of Cambridge, and Scott Hurst and Lisa Chambers of Brussels. Predeceased by his parents Ross and Betty (Parsons) Hurst. Private family arrangements have been entrusted to the Eaton Funeral Home, Listowel. Memorial donations to Heart & Stroke Foundation would be appreciated. Online condolences may be left at www.eatonfuneralhome.ca