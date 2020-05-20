Died peacefully after a brief illness, May 12, 2020 at Grand River Hospital, at the age of 88. Dearly missed by his wife of 48 years, Barbara, his two daughters, Elizabeth (Sarish) and Katherine (Noël), and his five grandchildren, Meghan, Maden, Liam, Renée and Felix. Predeceased by his parents Armin and Henrietta Bitzer. Sadly missed by his sister Joan and brother-in-law Lew Bradich, nieces and nephews Tim, David, Janet and Sue, and their families. Also missed by his in-laws in England, Howard and Megan, Margaret and David, and their families. Paul was born in Toronto but his family returned to Kitchener, and the Bitzer ancestral property, when he was nine years old. Following studies at KCI, Waterloo College (now WLU) and then Carlton University, he began work as a civil servant in the Saskatchewan government of Tommy Douglas in 1955, cementing his lifelong involvement with the NDP. Two years later, he returned to Ontario and began his career teaching French which took him north to Thessalon and Dryden, and later Peterborough (where he and Barbara met) and finally back to Kitchener where he retired from teaching in 1989. Paul was a lifelong member of the United Church of Canada, and in his earlier years was very active in Christian Education work for boys and as a director of United Church camps. As a member of Trinity United Church in Kitchener, he served faithfully in Waterloo Presbytery and on the Board of Governors at St. Paul's College. He was a dedicated member of the Canadian Methodist Historical Society, and volunteered extensively with organizations that focused on human rights and compassionate care. Following in the footsteps of his grandfather (Conrad Bitzer) and his father, Paul also served in local politics. Elected as Alderman for the Kitchener City Council from 1977-79, he was proud of his role in helping to launch the Centre in the Square. Always interested in the needs of others, he became closely involved with many refugee families from Kosovo, acting as sponsor, mentor and generous financial backer. He developed a special friendship with Valdet Osdautaj and his family, and we would like to thank them for their continued interest and support even as his abilities began to decline. While the onset of Alzheimer's slowly eroded his memory and diminished his mobility, it did not rob him of his personality or smile. We thank Sunnyside's Community Alzheimer Program for the support he received through their weekly gatherings, and all the PSWs who visited him daily. Their care and compassion was much appreciated. Paul loved meeting and connecting with people. He delighted in visits to England and in car trips that took his family all across Canada. He will be remembered for his infectious laugh, his encyclopedic knowledge, his joy in finding bargains, his love of food (especially forbidden desserts), his predilection to correct everyone's grammar, and above all his pride in his family. Paul's funeral service will be held on Sunday, May 17 at 2 p.m. Please join us via livestream: https://www.henrywalser.com/live-streaming
As expressions of sympathy, donations to Amnesty International Canada or the United Church of Canada's Mission and Service Fund would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home).
Visit www.henrywalser.com for Paul's full memorial.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on May 20, 2020.