Paul Joseph Erb died peacefully in Bracebridge on Friday, October 23rd in his 76th year. Beloved husband of Mary Lou Erb of Bracebridge {late Ruby Erb}. Loving father of Terence (Francine), James (Natalie Audet) and Tamara Beelien (Paul). Cherished grandfather of Calyssa Erb, Brent Erb, Justin Erb, Isabelle Erb and Ryan Beelien-Cass. Brother of Gerald, Laverne, Ross and Eunice Gerber. Stepfather to Dan Myers (Marlene), James Myers (Carey), and Lisa Marshall (James) He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Paul loved life, his family, his friend's, and his community. Born and raised in a farming community his values and service to others was developed in his youth and strengthened throughout his life. Early on he developed a passion for automobiles becoming the focus of his career, starting as a mechanic, moving through sales, and building community businesses touching the lives of many. As a testament to his character his partners and his employees became close lifelong friends. He was involved in local charities and service organizations as he enjoyed serving others giving him much fulfillment. Paul married his high school sweetheart and enjoyed an incredible 53 years together. Life was kind to him, and he was blessed to have met a second partner with Mary Lou. They shared laughter, love, socializing and companionship while respecting the memories of their previous spouses. They spent their time together between Bracebridge and their Christian community in Florida. There will be a Memorial Service on Sunday, November 1, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Calvary Baptist Church, in Gravenhurst. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the memorial service is limited to immediate family only at this time. For those who wish to attend the memorial service virtually you may do so through Paul's obituary page on the Reynolds Funeral Home website on the day of the service. As your expressions of sympathy, memorial donations may be made to the South Muskoka Hospital Foundation or to the Canadian Cancer Society
