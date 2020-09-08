1/1
Paul Kennedy
On Tuesday, September 1, 2020, Paul Kennedy, loving son and brother, passed away suddenly at the age of 54, in Kitchener, Ontario. Paul will be sadly missed by his parents, Edward and Carmel Kennedy, and will be forever remembered as a mischievous but loving troublemaker to his sisters, Karen and Cheryl Kennedy and niece, Kara Lanza. While there may be no buildings named after him or monuments in his name, what he did have was a robust group of friends that were always there for him, most dating back to childhood. Paul will always be remembered for his sense of humour and kind heart. Though he may have had his struggles, he was loved beyond words and his life has left a profound mark on us. We will be having a small Catholic service on Wednesday, September 9th at 11:00 a.m. at St. Andrew the Apostle Church at 1 Fallons Lane in London, Ontario. On Saturday, September 12th there will be a burial service at Parkview Cemetery at 355 University Avenue East, Waterloo at 1:30 p.m. We will follow with details for a reception in the near future. To our dear Paul, we hope you always "rock and roll all night and party every day". Visit www.henrywalser.com for Paul's memorial.


Published in Waterloo Region Record on Sep. 8, 2020.
