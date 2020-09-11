Paul Klassen

Age 90, died peacefully Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at Parkwood Mennonite Home after a short illness. He was born in Waterloo on August 12, 1930. His parents, Abram P. and Katharina Klassen, brother John, sister-in-law Joan, and sister Trudy have predeceased him. Paul is survived by his wife and life partner Ruth (Peters). He was a loving father and father-in-law to Karen Klassen Harder and Jim Harder; Elizabeth Klassen and Gerry Steingart; Peter and Katie Klassen; Ruth-Ann and Rick Shantz. Grandfather to Annalisa and Jacob Brenneman, John Harder, Chris Steingart and Jillian Burkhardt, Joel and Danielle Steingart, Matthew and Leah Klassen, Nathan Klassen, Ben Shantz, and Jonathan Shantz. Great-grandfather to Rowan Steingart, Maya Steingart, Irene Brenneman, Margaret Brenneman, and Madelyn Steingart. Paul and Ruth were married August 28, 1954 at W-K United Mennonite Church and together lived a life focused on church, family, and friends. Prior to retirement he worked at University of Waterloo in the engineering shop. Covid-19 restrictions have shaped our ways of connecting. A private family celebration of life will be led by Pastor Ben Cassels. At a later date, the family will gather for a service of committal at Mount Hope Cemetery, Waterloo. Memorial donations to House of Friendship or Mennonite Central Committee may be arranged by contacting Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, www.erbgood.com
or 519-745-8445. A more complete obituary is available at www.erbgood.com
.