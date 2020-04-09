|
On April 7, 2020, at his home RR#3, Teeswater, Paul M. Martin in his 81st year. Beloved husband of Selema Martin, son of the late John and Nancy Martin. Dear father of Esther and Henry Martin of Teeswater, Israel and Bertha Martin of West Montrose, Martha and Jason Martin, Salome and Paul Bowman, Lydia and Aden Martin, all of Matheson, Elam and Lydian Martin, Naomi and Onias Martin all of Teeswater. Survived by 33 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren. Predeceased by one daughter-in-law Esther Martin, three grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Also survived by one brother Alvin of Teeswater, sister Valina of Lindsay, and MaryAnn of Wallenstein. Predeceased by three sisters. Burial at Langside Mennonite Church.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Apr. 9, 2020