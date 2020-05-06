It is with great sadness that the family of Paul Robert Marquardt announces his passing on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at the age of 63. Beloved husband and best friend of Lee for 35 years. Cherished father of Michelle (Curtis). Loving brother of Cathy Habermehl (Bruce). Paul will be remembered by his stepmother Mary Marquardt, stepbrother Tim Hehn (Wanda), sisters-in-law Lynn Dykeman (Mark), Cathy Black (Dean), and brother-in-law Arthur Berry (Cristina). He will be fondly remembered by many nieces and nephews. Paul was a longtime employee of Hammond Power Solutions in Guelph for 38 years. He was an amateur radio enthusiast. Paul's deep faith always helped him see the positive in life. Thank you to the staff at LaPointe-Fisher Nursing Home for their care and compassion of Paul. Memorial donations in Paul's memory may be made to The Alzheimer's Society. A private family Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. www.grahamgiddyfh.com
Published in Waterloo Region Record on May 6, 2020.