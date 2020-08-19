1/1
Paul Norman BAUMAN
Passed away after a short illness on August 18, 2020 at his home at the age of 82. Beloved husband to Marlene for 57 years after meeting on a blind date. Dear Pa to Shawn (Gary) Doucette, Sue-Ann Dietrich (David Tapp) Cindy (Glenn) Wilkins. Cherished Grandpa and Papa to Rachel and Brandon Dietrich, Ryan, McKayla and Cameron Wilkins. Loving brother to the late Abbie, Adelle (the late Joe) Fay, Harold (Grace), Douglas (Barbara), Jack (Darlene), Donna Palubeski and Herb (Mary). Paul was a kind and generous man. He loved his family more than anything. He was a social butterfly and was everybody's Pa and Grandpa. He was very forgiving and always gave another chance. He knew people wherever he went and was known for showing up with his gig van and a joke. He had many favourite phrases he loved to say like getting "his people on it". Paul worked as a certified welder and sheet metal mechanic at Dahmer Steel, Nelco and Sutherland Schultz and in the 80's opened Paul Bauman Maintenance. Some of his favourite times were spent at the cottage, barbecuing, going to Tim Hortons or just going to the shop and supervising. He never really retired. He also loved his antique cars and tractors. He will be deeply missed by many. Paul's family will receive relatives and friends from 5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener. A memorial service will be held in the chapel of the funeral home on Saturday August 22, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Interment to follow at Parklawn Cemetery in Cambridge. Guests must RSVP to attend the visitation and/or service by visiting www.henrywalser.ca or by calling 519-749-8467. Masks are mandatory. Guests are also welcome to watch the service via livestream at https://www.henrywalser.com/live-streaming. An open house to celebrate Paul's life will take place at 151 Golf Course Rd. Conestogo at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 22, 2020. In lieu of flowers, donations to Lisaard House or Diabetes Canada would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com for Paul's memorial.


Published in Waterloo Region Record on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
