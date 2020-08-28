It is with deepest sadness that the family of Paul Paquette shares the news of his sudden passing at home on August 21st. Born on September 25, 1939 in Woodstock, ON, Paul is survived by his beloved wife of 57 years, Anne (Kenney), his children Ellen (John) Reinhart, Greg, (Faith) and Monique. Paul was the joyous grandfather of Jake, Will, Christian, Jessica, Job and Eric, oldest brother, faithful friend, inspired teacher, photographer, philosopher, nature lover, art enthusiast, dog whisperer, life-long learner with a child-like joy for life, love and family. His family will receive condolences at Lounsbury Funeral Home,1766 Franklin Blvd, Cambridge, on Sunday, August 30 from 2-4 p.m. following COVID safety guidelines. Those who so desire may make memorial donations in memory of Paul to their local Humane Society.