Paul SCHAUS

Paul Alan Schaus, 71, of Waterloo, Ontario passed away peacefully surrounded by his loved ones on Thursday, September 24, 2020. Paul is survived by his wife Maureen of 24 years, stepdaughter Sabrina Jagdhar and stepson Simon (Anya) Jagdhar. Paul was a loving Opa to his grandsons Samuel and Luke. Paul worked at Raytheon Canada for 42 years. He was a lover of trains, golf and photography. He was always there to help family and friends in need especially with household projects. A special thank you to the Palliative team and Innisfree Hospice for their loving care and support during his final days. A funeral mass will be celebrated at Our Lady of Lourdes RC Church, 173 Lourdes Street, Waterloo on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. To attend the mass, everyone must RSVP to Erb & Good Family Funeral Home at 519-745-8445 due to limited seating. Please wear a facial covering and observe physical distancing. Condolences for the family and memorial donations to Innisfree House may be arranged by contacting the funeral home at www.erbgood.com
or 519-745-8445.