Dearest Paul I can not believe that 5 years have gone by since you went away. I will never stop missing you and love you as much today as when I said I do. You were my person, my love, my heart... I could only be grateful when I realized that I would rather have known you for a moment than never at all. I would rather endure this inexplicable pain of outliving you than to never have seen you face, spoken your name. I would rather be yours, and you be mine, regardless. Regardless of the sorrow, the sleepless nights, and the years I will walk this earth, carrying you in my heart. Forever yours Nancy, Jacqueline and Bryan
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Feb. 1, 2020