Paula Marie Beaver passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at the age of 89. Paula was a longtime member of IODE and a lifelong resident of Preston. She enjoyed keeping active by curling, but most of all, she loved to spend time with her family. She truly cherished the 50 years spent with her family at the Six Mile Lake in Muskoka. Paula was predeceased by her parents Harry and Ada Sullivan, husband Albert Beaver, brother Barry Sullivan, sister-in-law Catharine Sullivan, and her brothers-in-law Don Sime, Maurice Beaver, and Orland MacDonald. Paula will be deeply missed and lovingly remembered by her daughters Caroline Lichty, Suzanne Forler (Bruce), and Mary Ellen Hammer, grandchildren Katharine (Adam), Victoria, Patrick, Carter, Philip, Rainey, and Ryan, and her great-granddaughter Parker. Cremation has taken place and a Visitation will be held on Sunday, November 1st from 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm at Barthel Funeral Home. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, space is limited, and all family members and guests must call Barthel Funeral Home (519-653-3251) to reserve a 15-minute time block in order to attend the visitation. The Funeral Service will be held on Monday, November 2nd at St. John's Anglican Church (567 Queenston Road, Cambridge) at 11:00 am. You must call Barthel Funeral Home to book a spot at the church service as well, as space is limited to a maximum of 50 attendees. A reception will follow at The Pines (115 Fountain St. S, Cambridge; attendance is limited to 50). As expressions of sympathy, donations in Paula's memory to the Alzheimer Society would be greatly appreciated. Online condolences may be made at www.barthelfuneralhome.com