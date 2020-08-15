Passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at Grand River Hospital - Freeport Site at the age of 79. Beloved wife of Ron Ludwig for over 56 years. Loving mother of Andrea (Jeff Wilson) and Jason (Christine Girodat). Cherished grandma of Kyle Wilson (fiancee Kayla Joseph) and Jessica Wilson. Daughter of the late Thomas and Florence Hause. Dear sister of Thomas (Berneice) Hause and the late Robert Hause. Paula took great pride in her family and loved spending time with them. Her close friends were also like family to her. She enjoyed reading, cooking, travel and her weekly golf games in the summer. Paula's family would like to thank Dr. Trussler and staff at Grand River Hospital. We would also like to thank the staff at Freeport Hospital for their exceptional care of Paula and support of her family. A private family service will be held at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick St., Kitchener (519) 749-8467. A public celebration of Paula's life will be held at a later date. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or St. Mary's Hospital Foundation would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com
for Paula's memorial.