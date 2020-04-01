Home

Henry Walser Funeral Home
507 Frederick Street
Kitchener, ON N2B 2A5
519-749-8467
Paula Robin (Nieminen) McCarthy

Paula Robin (Nieminen) McCarthy Obituary
It is with great sadness that the family members of Paula Robin McCarthy announce her passing on Friday, March 27, 2020 after a sudden fight with cancer, at the age of 66 years. Survived by her husband of 38 years, Douglas McCarthy. Paula will be lovingly remembered by her children Becky (Jeff) and Brandon (Jen), and deeply cherished and missed by her grandchildren Robert, Emma, and Ayrica. Forever loved by her brother, William (Maryellen), and sisters Louise (Bob), Laura and Julie. Predeceased by her parents Betty and Paul Nieminen. Paula unconditionally loved her family and her grandchildren. Her work revolved around organizing and managing a catering kitchen atmosphere. Paula always had a house full, whether it was the neighborhood children, or people coming from the East Coast who were trying to get on their feet, she helped them with open, loving arms. Paula was a hardworking and loving lady her whole life. She always enjoyed a good joke and a pepsi with ice. As per Paula's wishes, cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life will be held for her immediate family at a later date. In lieu of flowers and donations, Becky and Brandon are asking friends and family to self-isolate and stay home, so that our family can be together soon. Visit www.henrywalser.com for Paula's memorial.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Apr. 1, 2020
